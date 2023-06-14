Glastonbury 2023 weather: Warning as highs of 27C forecast
Safety advice has been issued as temperatures could reach 27C during Glastonbury Festival.
The forecast for 21-25 June is currently mixed, with higher temperatures more likely later in the week.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shared advice about how to stay safe in hot weather.
It has also urged people to be aware of other risks - including measles and sexually transmitted infections.
The UKHSA recommended carrying a refillable water bottle and drinking it throughout the day, wearing sun cream and a sunhat and avoiding excess alcohol.
Dr Bayad Nozad, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, said: "Measles is circulating across the country, and festivals are the perfect place for measles to spread.
'Major impact'
"If you're not fully vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella, please contact your GP to see if you can get an appointment before coming to the festival."
"We are also seeing an increase in cases of STIs, with large rises particularly in young people. STIs aren't just an inconvenience - they can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners.
"Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn't use one the last time you had sex with a new or casual partner, get tested to detect any potential infections early and prevent passing them on to others."
The UKHSA urged people to look out for signs of heat-related harm in themselves, their friends and other people at the festival site:
- a headache
- dizziness and confusion
- loss of appetite and feeling sick
- excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin
- cramps in the arms, legs and stomach
- fast breathing or pulse
- a high temperature of 38C or above
- being very thirsty
GWR Glastonbury advice
Festival-goers travelling to the site by train have also been told they need to book ahead.
Great Western Railway (GWR) is set to operate 39 trains from London Paddington, providing 26,000 seats between Wednesday and Friday.
Demand for train services is set to be so high that GWR is requiring all customers travelling on the route to make a reservation.
