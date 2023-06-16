Watchet traders welcome funding after coast road closure
Businesses in a Somerset town have welcomed a £30,000 funding boost to try to attract more visitors.
One of the main roads leading into Watchet is at risk of collapsing and was closed indefinitely in January.
To support the town and its traders, Somerset Council has given funding to a newly-formed Watchet Taskforce.
Councillor Mike Rigby, lead member for transport, said: "This is about pulling together to mitigate the impacts of the loss of the road."
Cleeve Hill links the village of Blue Anchor to the town, but Somerset Council said it could "catastrophically collapse with little notice" such is the instability of the cliff.
Sean Terrett, Watchet Town Council member and chairman of the Watchet Task Force, said it is time for change.
"We now have to change our strategies to go out and bring people to us, rather than have people just go past (Watchet) and think 'oh we'll pop in there'," he said.
"We're all working together to make sure that Watchet succeeds.
"It's a beautiful town, rich in history. We want to make sure that we can share this gem with the rest of the country," added Mr Terrett.
Tracy Clark is co-owner of Albert's Hardware on Swain Street, which leads onto the road which is closed.
She said they have lost passing trade as a result.
"I think the town needs to be promoted to a wider local area, so that people from outside Watchet also know what we've got here," Ms Clark said.
"The shops need to change a little bit too - we didn't want to go down the line of web sales but we are going to have to," she added.
'Open for business'
Councillor Ros Wyke, Somerset Council's lead member for economy, said: "We understand the concerns of residents and local businesses about the impact of the loss of this key route.
"That's why we are working hard with partners to ensure that together we do everything we can to get the message out there that Watchet is open for business and is a fantastic destination for day-trippers and holiday makers."
Somerset Council said it is impossible to safely reopen the road without major works.
It added that the government has confirmed that no funding is currently available for such a scheme, so the council has no plans to build a new road.
Mr Rigby added: "We have to be clear - the road cannot reopen and there is no alternative route planned for the foreseeable future."
