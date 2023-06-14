Man found with unexplained head injuries in Ilminster
A man has been found with unexplained head injuries in the street.
Officers were called to Station Road, in Ilminster, by ambulance crews just before 04:00 BST on Wednesday.
The man, who is in his 30s, is receiving hospital treatment. At this stage it is unclear how he came to be injured, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.
The force said it wants to hear from anyone with dashcam or other footage of the Station Road area at the time.
