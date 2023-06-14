Somerset disabled riding group devastated over missing pony
A woman who offers horseriding for the disabled is heartbroken after a "very special" therapy pony she bred disappeared from a field.
Shetland pony Star was in a field on the Blackdown Hills, Somerset before she disappeared on 3 June.
Owner Anne Allen said Star - also a show pony - had just won silver at the Royal Bath and West Show.
Police said officers from Horse Watch - a scheme that aims to reduce equine crime - were investigating.
Despite using the likes of a drone and a thermal imaging camera in the search, Star has not been located, Ms Allen said.
She explained she had put the pony in the field for a break after the show, before finding it missing the following morning.
"There were no traces of anything," Ms Allen said.
She and her friend, who owns the field, had searched the field and its boundaries, she said.
A farmer has also mowed the grass in an adjoining field in the search for Star and Ms Allen has spoken to other farmers, cyclists, and runners in the area about the disappearance.
"And anybody and everybody that could have seen a pony walking down the road or in the woods," she added.
"We've had drones up for several days, thermal imaging cameras in the woods and on Facebook we've had over 4000 shares… [but] we have heard nothing".
Ms Allen said Star was "a very special pony, she's missed by our participants".
"The work she does at riding for the disabled is really important," she said.
"It's people with learning and physical disabilities and handling and riding a pony is so beneficial."
'Pretty and friendly'
She said that for those who ride her, being able to give Star a hug is "so valuable, there's nothing like it".
Ms Allen said she "wouldn't like to say" how she thinks Star disappeared but just hopes she is found and returned.
She said she is "very pretty and friendly", brown and white with a bit of white on her muzzle and stands at 32" high.
In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "An appeal has been issued to members of our Horse Watch scheme - an initiative which aims to reduce equine crime and increase the flow of intelligence between equine communities and police.
"We've also visited Star's owner to take a statement and provide advice to help keep their other horses and ponies secure."
