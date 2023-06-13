Mikey Roynon: Police warning over Bath stabbing footage
- Published
Police investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager are asking people not to share footage of the incident on social media.
Mikey Roynon, 16, from Bristol died from a single stab wound at a party in Bath, on Saturday.
Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.
Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath neighbourhood policing team, said sharing the footage is an offence and could jeopardise the investigation.
He told the BBC: "At this moment we would like to advise people not to share any footage that's out and about of the incident or of the young people, especially of the witnesses or the suspects.
"To make it clear, this could be an offence. People can be prosecuted for sharing footage of juveniles, witnesses or suspects."
The identities of juveniles under the age of 18 are protected by law and remain anonymous throughout criminal proceedings.
Ch Insp Lungu said they had asked for extra time to question three boys - a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and a 15-year-old from Dorset, in relation to the incident.
He thanked the community of Eastville Avenue for "their patience on allowing and supporting" them to continue their investigation.
"At the moment our focus is to ensure the family of Mikey is supported and we give them justice," he added.
Councillor Paul May, cabinet member for children's services at Bath & North East Somerset Council, said the authority sent out a joint letter with police on Monday to schools and parents in the area explaining some of the immediate actions being undertaken to support young people traumatised by the tragedy.
"Children's services from Bath & North East Somerset as well as neighbouring authorities, youth workers and educational psychologists will be working with local schools and the police to provide support to children and young people affected by this incident," he added.
Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford said he had "sought reassurance" from the police to ensure they were being "proactive and working closely with local partners and the community" to put support in place for those affected by the "terrible incident".
"I understand residents' concerns about knife crime, and I would like to reassure you the police, our partners, and local communities are working together to tackle the root causes of this issue," he added.
A cordon is expected to remain in place while investigations continue and Avon and Somerset Police urged anyone with information or footage to get in touch with them.