RSPCA says 'countdown is on' to microchip cats or face fine
- Published
Almost 80% of cats seen at one RSPCA centre last year were not microchipped, the charity says.
Figures, recorded by staff at the charity's Somerset branch, show owners are largely unware of how the law is set to change, it said.
From next year, cats have to be microchipped and owners found breaking the rules face a £500 fine if they do not remedy the problem within 21 days.
The new legislation comes into effect in England from 10 June 2024.
The RSPCA said almost half of adult respondents to a national survey revealed they did not know about the pending change in the law.
'National Microchipping Month'
Samantha Watson, scientific officer and cat welfare expert at the RSPCA, said the countdown was "truly on to get your cats microchipped and steer clear of those hefty fines".
"This month is also National Microchipping Month, so what better time to get your cat chipped and make sure your friends and family are aware of the incoming law too."
Microchipping involves a small chip being "quickly and simply" inserted under the animal's skin to give the pet its own unique code.
The chip can then be scanned and matched to the owner's contact details that are kept on a database.
Ms Watson said: "We believe the optimum time to microchip a cat is when they are neutered as a kitten, at around four months old and under anaesthetic."
Cat welfare teams have welcomed the change which prioritises feline welfare and could minimise cat abandonments.
Ms Watson said: "We feel positive that, thanks to the change in the law, now we will see many more happy stories than sad ones."