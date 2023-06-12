Bath stabbing: Residents 'heard screaming' before police arrived
- Published
Residents living close to the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy said they heard "a lot of screaming" before emergency crews arrived.
The stabbing happened at a party on Eastfield Avenue in Bath, on Saturday night, with one resident saying she also heard fireworks going off.
Nearby resident Steven Smart, 65, said he heard a lot of shouting and saw youths running past his house.
"I heard a woman say, 'What you running for?'.
"Then there were police cars, ambulances and helicopters. As soon as I saw helicopters I thought it has got to be something serious."
Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard loud shouting, swearing and people running following the noise of fireworks, at about 23:00 BST.
She said: "I was in bed and I heard the voice of a man shouting and some running. The shouting was quite loud.
"About 10 or 15 minutes before that I heard fireworks."
She added: "It's rare for the police to come here, it a nice, quiet area."
Avon and Somerset Police said six boys and two girls, aged between 15 and 17, were initially arrested on board a bus travelling on Lansdown Lane at 23:30, 30 minutes after the stabbing was reported.
Three more teenage boys were arrested on Sunday and all eleven remain in police custody, detectives added.
A large cordon was put in place on Eastfield Avenue throughout Sunday while police carried out investigations.
In an updated statement on Sunday Ch Insp Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: "Specialist liaison officers are now in place and have informed the boy's parents of this latest development.
"Our thoughts continue to be with them at this sad time."
A significant police presence is expected in the area over the next few days while officers and police staff carry out forensic examinations, a review of CCTV footage and house-to-house inquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.