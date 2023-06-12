Weston Marine Lake: Man jailed for illicit filming attempt
A man has been jailed for two years after trying to film under a woman's clothing at a seaside swimming lake.
John Stephen Fielding, 53, of Trewartha Park, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, on 8 June.
Fielding admitted using a camera for illicit recording at Weston Marine Lake.
He pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Fielding was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.