A30 traffic: Road closed after serious crash near Chard
- Published
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Somerset.
The A30 near Chard is expected to be closed for some time, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The road is shut in both directions between Gipsy Drove and Helliers Road and traffic is reported to be coping well.
Avon and Somerset Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash and enquiries are ongoing.
