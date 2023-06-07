Boy released on bail after Bridgwater machete incident
- Published
A teenager has been released on bail after two teenage boys were threatened with a machete in Bridgwater.
Officers were called just before 18:10 BST on Saturday after reports the two boys were threatened by another boy in Parkway.
No injuries were reported, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A 15-year-old boy was later arrested and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
PCSO supervisor, Lora Bray, said previously: "This is a concerning incident but I hope people are reassured by this prompt arrest."
Police are urging anyone with information, and dashcam or other footage to get in touch.
