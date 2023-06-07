Man charged with outraging public decency faces trial

Bristol Crown CourtGetty Images
Joshua Hunt is set to face trial at Bristol Crown Court in November

A man has appeared in court charged with two counts of affray, possession of a bladed article and outraging public decency.

Joshua Hunt was arrested last month.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier and is set to face a trial on 6 November.

Hunt will next appear at court on 23 June for a pre-trial hearing. His trial is expected to last about four days.

