Man charged with outraging public decency faces trial
A man has appeared in court charged with two counts of affray, possession of a bladed article and outraging public decency.
Joshua Hunt was arrested last month.
He appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier and is set to face a trial on 6 November.
Hunt will next appear at court on 23 June for a pre-trial hearing. His trial is expected to last about four days.
