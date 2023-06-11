Exmoor National Park considers new car parking charges
- Published
Exmoor National Park is considering introducing parking charges at two of its car parks.
The authority said it was asking for views over a proposal to replace the recommended contribution system to formal car park charging at Haddon Hill and Exford car parks.
It proposed introducing the charges alongside a wider scheme of improvements at both sites.
The proposed rate will be £3 for three hours and £5 for more than three hours.
Dan Barnett, the authority's access and recreation manager, said the revenue would help the park provide better spaces.
"In real terms, our current government funding is around half of what it was 10 years ago," he said.
"Through introducing appropriate charging, we aim to offset some, or all, of the substantial annual cost to maintain them so that we can continue to provide high quality facilities with a sustainable funding model, less reliant on core government funding."
The consultation can be viewed on the authority's website.