Drunk off-duty police officer faces misconduct hearing
- Published
A drunk off-duty police officer who tried to board a first-class train carriage using his warrant card faces a misconduct hearing.
It is alleged PC Steven Marshall, who has since resigned from Avon & Somerset Police, made the train journey in November 2021.
When challenged, he appeared drunk and showed his warrant card.
It is also alleged that he was "intimidating and discriminatory" towards members of the public on board.
Mr Marshall was a student officer based in Bridgwater, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
His hearing will take place at the force's headquarters in Portishead on 12 June.
If the allegations are proven, Avon and Somerset Police said it would amount to gross misconduct.
