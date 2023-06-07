Somerset family fundraising private surgery after NHS wait
A Somerset family is raising money to pay for their baby daughter to have surgery privately because of a hospital wait that could affect her development.
Tilly Irish was born in August 2022 and diagnosed with a rare condition called Pierre Robin Sequence.
She has been waiting for cleft palate repair surgery at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children since birth.
A hospital spokesman said: "We have undertaken a review of the service and have apologised to patients."
Her father Lloyd, a Taunton Town footballer, said the operation would allow Tilly to swallow normally as well as improving her hearing and speech development
NHS guidelines say the surgery should be done before 13 months old, but the family said she will have to wait till she is at least 19 months before NHS surgery could be scheduled at the hospital.
"Tilly's cleft palate obstructs her ability to eat properly - most of the food she tries to eat comes out of her nose," said Mr Irish.
"She's a right character, a little bruiser! She's very fun, always laughing and smiling and she's just an amazing little child and we want her to live a normal life," he added.
An NHS review published earlier this year found more than 100 children had been "harmed" because of delays in cleft palate treatment at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, which is the regional centre for the south west.
Stuart Walker, chief medical officer for University Hospitals Bristol & Weston NHS Foundation Trust, said: "I would like to express my sincere regret.
"This is not the experience we wish for anyone in our care and we are committed to do all we can to support them as they continue their treatment, we have already made a number of service improvements."
Mr Irish said: "All of the NHS doctors and nurses who have cared for Tilly have been fantastic but she's getting behind on her developmental stages.
"We honestly didn't expect the response we've had from reaching out to people; it's been really overwhelming and helping us on our adventure trying to get Tilly the care she needs."
A crowdfunding page set up by the family has already raised more than £14,000 and Taunton Town FC have also been tweeting their support.
