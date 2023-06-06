Pupils from fire-hit Yatton school start lessons elsewhere
- Published
Children at a Somerset school that was partly destroyed by a "significant fire" were forced to start lessons in other places.
Some classes from Yatton Infant School in Somerset are able to continue on site but others were taken by bus to other nearby schools.
Work is under way to repair the classrooms damaged by the fire, which broke out on Bank Holiday Monday.
"My children make me proud every day." said headteacher Jo Keeble.
"I'm so happy that everything has gone to plan this morning. I'm sad as well that I haven't got all my children on site, as we normally have," she added.
"Young children are amazing and they skipped and hopped in - and that's what we wanted."
Some classes had lessons at St Martin's school in nearby Congresbury.
Headteacher Fran Martin said the arrival of the pupils from Yatton had been "really positive".
"Myself and the deputy head welcomed them into the school building. There were lots of smiles, lots of eager faces. A number of the children had got birthdays, it was lovely.
"It feels a real privilege actually [to be able to help], to be able to support a local school in their time of need.
"The children at school have been incredibly enthusiastic about welcoming them and sharing the school with them.
"We've had worship this morning, and we've had lots of wonderful ideas about how they could help the children from the infant school when they come."
Some pupils are also being taken to Chestnut Park Primary School in Yatton.
To avoid disrupting their families' routines, children are still being dropped off at Yatton at the start of the school day, and returning for afternoon playtime before their parents pick them up.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk