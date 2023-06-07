Bridgwater's £9m Celebration Mile revamp start date set
Work on a £9m regeneration plan for Bridgwater's town centre will start this autumn.
The Celebration Mile project will create a pedestrian and cycle-friendly route from the station to Northgate Docks and the new health and social academy on Salmon Parade.
Some parts of the town centre will become pedestrianised, with vehicles only allowed for deliveries.
Somerset Council said a contractor for the work will be chosen in September.
The authority said the project will "improve the streets hugely".
It will also link other parts of Bridgwater that have already been allocated money for regeneration from the government's levelling up fund and the former district council, including the docks, Northgate Yard cinema and the academy.
A council tender for the contractor will go out at the end of June, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The three areas that will see roadworks from October are:
- Angel Crescent - new business units and an improved toucan crossing
- Clare Street - pedestrianising the eastern end of the road
- Eastover - this will be made one-way, with cycling lanes added.
Planning permission for the work was granted last year.
