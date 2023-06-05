Somerset's mining heritage celebrated with life-size figures
- Published
Life-size metal figures of miners have been unveiled at former collieries to celebrate Somerset's coal heritage.
It's part of commemorations to mark 50 years since the last two mines closed in the county.
The Somerset Miners' Welfare Trust aims to leave a legacy for those who worked on the coalfields.
Figures were unveiled next to Radstock's Old Winding Wheel, by Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, who is himself a former miner.
Designed, manufactured and installed by Dave and Kate Speed, they can also be found in Coleford, Writhlington, Westfield, Chilcompton and Timsbury.
Bryn Hawkins, from the welfare trust, said the group could not be more pleased.
"We studied it for a long time - what we were going to do and how we were going to keep this legacy alive - and luckily Dave Speed came up with this idea," he said.
"It's worked very well and we get wonderful reviews."
Mo Duery, who was a miner for 10 years, was keen to make sure the area's coal mining heritage was not forgotten.
"From our point of view, we're making sure in 10 years time there will be a remembrance that there were coal mines in this area," said Mr Duery.
"When people look at that wheel and think, 'What was that?' - now they know."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk