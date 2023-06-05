Upfest: Weston-super-Mare's dramatic street art makeover
The dramatic makeover of a seaside town during an art festival has "brought street artists together", organisers have said.
Taking place in Weston-super-Mare, Weston Wallz is in its third year and is organised by the creators of Bristol's Upfest, the largest street art festival in Europe.
Artists, including Katie Scott, Peachzz, Inkie, My Dog Sighs and Sarah Dicks, have been working on 18 new murals across the town.
Upfest Co-founder, Steve Hayles, said it was "really lovely" to see the enthusiasm for the project from the locals residents.
He added that some "sit there for three days and watch" while the paintings progress.
Fine art and street painter Mishfit, who has painted a mural named 'Let your light shine', said: "I wanted to gift a piece that was sunshiny all year around, so basically even in the winter it's going to be really bright.
"It's a woman looking up at the sun basically, like a sun worshipper.
"It's just a real positive optimistic statement and hopefully will just brighten the greyer winters."
The mural can be found on Knightstone island, a place she said was a "beautiful spot to paint".
The 18 Murals can be found at locations including the RNLI gift shop at the marine lake, the Oxford Corner Café, Olea and Old Post Office Lane.
An interactive map is available for trail hunters.
"All the artworks are spread out around the town, we're drawing people away from the beach and into the local economy," Mr Hayles said.
"They're popping up everywhere.
"In Bristol there are hundreds of murals now, but coming into a seaside town like this, the community have been so behind it."
Artists Lucas Antics, Samo, Squirl, Will Barras, Faye Suzannah and Molly Mural, Ejits, Acerone, Mr Draws and Martin Glover have also taken part.
Weston-super-Mare town council, Culture Weston and Arts Council England have partnered up with the organisers to run the project.
