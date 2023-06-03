Community rallies round Yatton school gutted by fire
Somerset villagers have set themselves a series of challenges to raise funds for their local primary school after it was gutted by fire.
Six of Yatton Infant School's classrooms were destroyed in the blaze on Monday.
One woman is being sponsored to run 100km (62 miles) throughout June, while others are creating crafts and putting on raffles.
The cause of the blaze was accidental, an investigation found.
Resident Wendy Hussey told BBC West she had "absolutely no idea" how she was going to manage her 100km running challenge.
"I work full time, I have a 10-year-old son, two dogs - and I'm not actually a runner," she said.
"I have known a lot of the kids that have now lost their classrooms since they were babies. There are going to be a lot of sad faces after half term.
"I know it was just a building, but it was their building and I thought they are going to be very upset.
"I thought, you know what, if I am going to set myself a challenge, let's do it now and see if I can convince some people to part with their hard-earned cash."
Meanwhile, Bex Brooks is crocheting 200 "worry worms" so every child affected by the fire can have a soft toy for comfort.
"They have lost so much, they've not just lost their school work, they've lost their stability," she said.
"If they know the community is caring for them by making these worms, it will hopefully make it a little bit easier for them."
George Smith, from the Market Inn pub, has already raised almost £1,500 from his customers, out of a target of £10,000.
Mr Smith, who attended the school as a child and also sends his daughter there, said: "It really is the centre of the community."
One of the Yatton Carnival organisers, Hannah Cook, said she hoped this year's event would be bigger and better than ever in order to raise cash.
She said they were already seeing extra raffle prizes being donated and more people offering to volunteer.
Ms Cook added she was hoping everyone in the village would get involved "to remind them how amazing Yatton is".
"The children have all had a shock, so to make this extra special it will really show them the resilience of the village," she said.
