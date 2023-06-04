Somerset Council to introduce new 16-25 bus pass
Young people in Somerset could soon travel around the county more cheaply.
Councillor Diogo Rodrigues, shadow portfolio holder for transport, said young people were deterred from using local buses because they miss out from commercial operators only operating youth fares during term times.
Members of the full Somerset Council meeting voted to introduce a bus pass specifically for people aged 16-25.
Work will now begin with commercial operators to implement the pass.
Numerous initiatives have been introduced in Somerset to encourage greater use of buses.
This includes the £1 fare zone in Taunton and the £2 fare cap for all single journeys - which has now been extended until November by the Department for Transport (DfT).
Mr Rodrigues represents the Bridgwater East and Bawdrip division - an area where hundred of new homes are proposed but which has relatively little public transport.
He said: "There are more than ten different bus operators, each offering varying youth bus fare options - seven of which only provide youth fares during term-time and on college days.
"We firmly believe young people should have access to affordable and reliable bus travel throughout the entire year, regardless as to whether or not they are in education."
The council's bus service improvement plan (BSIP) survey revealed 38 per cent of young people said the cost of fares was a primary reason for not using the buses, with 44 per cent of this age group not using local bus services at all.
The council unanimously voted to support the bus pass motion in Bridgwater on May 24, with updates expected to come back before the full council later in the year.
