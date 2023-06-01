Bridgwater family remember 'loving' man who died in crash

Gary Thorn and his wife LynnFamily Handout
Mr Thorn's wife Lynn said he was 'a funny character' who always made her smile
The family of a 61-year-old man who died in a car crash have remembered him as a "loving" man.

Gary Thorn, from Stogursey near Bridgwater, Somerset, died in a single-vehicle crash in Walton on 10 May.

Mr Thorn's wife Lynn said: "We are all heartbroken to lose such a loving husband, son, dad and grampy. He was such a funny character and always made me smile.

"He will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

Avon and Somerset Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash.

A spokeswoman added: "Our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time."

