Weston-super-Mare Odeon cinema closes for the last time
The closure of an iconic art deco cinema after 88 years is a "shame", but there are hopes it can be turned into something new.
The Odeon cinema in Weston-super-Mare has shut its doors, after operators said it was "no longer viable".
Paul Batts, chairman of the Business Improvement District, said he was sad about the "iconic" cinema closing.
"Hopefully, something good will come out of this," he added.
To mark its closure, people with memories of the cinema gathered in the top foyer on Sunday.
Among them was Simon Harrison-Morse, who worked at the cinema in the 90s.
He told BBC West previously: "I reflect back on those early days as some of the most fun times of my life."
Mr Batts said some community groups have already expressed interest in using the building.
"It would be nice if it could become a more exclusive cinema venue but we can also utilise the building for some community projects.
"You don't want to lose these buildings because they are so iconic, there is so much history involved."
'Still a viable future'
A spokesperson from the cinema chain announced the "difficult decision" to close the venue in May 2022, stating that it was "no longer viable" to operate it.
Councillor Mike Bell, leader of North Somerset Council, is calling for action to ensure the future of the building.
He said: "It is really important, not just for good access to leisure and culture, but also for the key role the building plays in the town, that we find a good long-term solution for the site."
He said he had a meeting with Odeon, who were willing to work with him on finding a new use for the building.
"I think there is definitely still a viable future for it to reopen as a cinema, I just think it needs to be different," Mr Bell said.
