Somerset retirement home residents fight closure threat
Elderly people living in sheltered housing have begun a battle over the possible closure of their homes.
Abbeyfield, owners of two Wellington homes, have told residents they are looking at the viability of upgrading the buildings or whether to close them.
The charity has admitted it is under financial pressures, but would support residents while it makes its decisions.
The residents of Ivy House and The Old Vicarage have launched a petition to fight the possible closures.
Abbeyfield's homes in Salisbury and Gloucester are also under review.
The protest petition has already got 500 signatures and one Old Vicarage resident said she would "barricade myself in, rather than leave".
Janet Hazelwood said: "I cannot think about going anywhere else."
Georgie Disney said living in Ivy House aids her grandmother Joyce's wellbeing.
"It's truly magical to see that gran's got people waving and chatting to her. It's just so good for her wellbeing," she said
"Nobody wants to leave, it's lovely here. I just can't bear to think about it," said Joyce.
According to its website, owners The Abbeyfield Society has over 400 houses in seven countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Jersey, South Africa and New Zealand, providing a supportive community to more than 7,500 residents.
Paul Tennant, its chief executive, accepted the situation was "awful".
"I've been in this type of industry for nearly 40 years," he said. "I'd be delighted if we could find a way for each scheme to stay open [or] transfer [them] to other organisations, other agencies to run them."
Somerset Labour Councillor Andy Govier is confident a solution can be reached.
"I think if they can no longer afford to run this place then I'm sure there are other housing associations or local councils who would be interested in taking it on," he said.
An Abbeyfield spokesperson said the financial difficulties faced were due to the "impact of the Covid pandemic, increase in energy prices, rising inflation and escalating operating costs compounded by a nationwide workforce shortage."
Having fully considered the findings of a periodic review, Abbeyfield said it was "with regret" that they had made the "difficult" decision to begin consultation on the future of its 40 sheltered housing properties and three care homes.
"We fully acknowledge the impact that this consultation, will have on our residents and colleagues and will be doing everything we can to support and assist them through this difficult process," the spokesperson added.
