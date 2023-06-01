Somerset stretch of M5 closed after caravan crash

M5Google
Two lanes on the M5 were closed between junction 24 near Bridgwater and junction 25 near Taunton

Part of the M5 in Somerset has been closed after a caravan that was being towed by a 4x4 overturned.

Two lanes of the motorway were shut between junction 24 at Bridgwater and junction 25 at Taunton at about 06:40 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said its officers are on the scene and one person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

National Highways warned of 30-minute delays in the area.

