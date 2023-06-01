Somerset stretch of M5 closed after caravan crash
Part of the M5 in Somerset has been closed after a caravan that was being towed by a 4x4 overturned.
Two lanes of the motorway were shut between junction 24 at Bridgwater and junction 25 at Taunton at about 06:40 BST.
Avon and Somerset Police said its officers are on the scene and one person has been taken to hospital by ambulance.
National Highways warned of 30-minute delays in the area.
