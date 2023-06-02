A368 to reopen after Chelwood roundabout resurfacing work
- Published
Part of the A368 in Somerset is set to reopen later following days of resurfacing works on a roundabout.
Approaches to the Chelwood roundabout were closed from 30 May, though the A37 approaches have remained open.
Bath and North East Somerset Council has been carrying out the resurfacing work and the road is set to reopen by late Friday morning.
Councillor Manda Rigby said repairs had been carried out during the school holidays to minimise disruption.
She added that they were "essential to keep our highway network running and at a high standard".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.