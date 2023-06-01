Parking to be suspended on Keynsham High Street
Parking will be suspended for almost three weeks on a Somerset high street while repair works take place.
Bath and North East Somerset Council will repair paving slabs and replace damaged bollards and cycle stands on Keynsham High Street from 5-24 June.
It said bollards would also be installed to protect the footway from "vehicle overrun".
Councillor Paul Roper apologised for any disruption for businesses and residents during the work.
Mr Roper, cabinet member for economic and cultural sustainable development, said the works had been "scheduled for some time".
"We are conscious of the concerns about trips and falls linked to the cycle lane and so it's understandable people may wonder what is happening when contractors arrive.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to reassure residents we take the concerns extremely seriously, which is why we have already acted by introducing the red-coloured cycle lane finish that has reduced the number of reported incidents significantly," he added.
People will still be able to use the pavement and access the shops during the repair period, and the loading bays and the bus stop will remain in operation.
