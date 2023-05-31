Man assaulted after Yeovil road rage incident
A man was left with facial injuries after a suspected road rage incident.
Avon and Somerset Police said he was assaulted after a collision involving a black car and a motorcycle on Stiby Road in Yeovil on 17 May.
Another man was arrested the following day on suspicion of wounding with intent, and then released under investigation.
Officers have asked any witnesses to the assault, which happened between 21:00 and 21:30 BST, to come forward.
Police also want to trace a witness who stopped to help following the collision.
He is described as a white man of large build with short dark hair, who was wearing dark-coloured jeans, a dark-coloured short-sleeved top and brown shoes.
