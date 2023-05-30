Somerset: Man in police custody after 'stabbing'
Published
A man has been airlifted to hospital and another is in custody after police were alerted to reports of a stabbing.
Officers were called to Worle High Street, in Somerset, at about 16:30 BST.
A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The injured man, who is in his 50s, is in a stable condition in hospital and his next of kin is aware, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Worle High Street remains closed between Bideford Road and Westwood Close as investigations continue.
"Officers attended almost immediately and are very grateful to members of the public who assisted at the scene," a police spokeswoman said.
"Residents will see an increased police presence while enquiries are carried out."
