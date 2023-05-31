University of Bath students call for rents to be curbed
Students are calling on city council leaders to tackle high rents after it emerged some are paying £330 per week.
Their representatives say the University of Bath's renting of buildings from private companies for halls of residence can drive up prices.
They want Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) to help make student accommodation more affordable.
A university spokesperson said it has taken a range of actions to help ease cost of living pressures.
Speaking at a full council meeting on Thursday, the university's student union president, Alexander Robinson, said students make up roughly a third of Bath's population.
"Students contribute significantly to the local economy in Bath, through spending in local businesses, renting, working, or in the cultural capital that makes Bath such a vibrant place to live," he said.
In privately-run Centurion House on the cricket ground development, Mr Robinson said students were paying £220 a week for a single room.
In Student Castle on Pulteney Road, which is also privately-run, residents can be charged £330 per week for a single room, meaning rents can hit £17,000 if they were to stay for an entire calendar year.
He asked the council to consider what had been done in Nottingham, where the city council has worked with universities on a 'Student Living Strategy'.
He said the strategy aimed to improve "quality, safety, affordability, and location of accommodation."
"All residents here in Bath and North East Somerset would benefit greatly from this type of collaboration," Mr Robinson said.
'Hardship fund doubled'
BANES leader Kevin Guy said he would be "more than happy" to meet with Mr Robinson and his successor as student union president to discuss the idea.
In a statement, a University of Bath spokesperson said they are "acutely aware" that students are facing a challenging time due to cost of living pressures.
"We continue to ensure that affordable accommodation options are available and, in this academic year, we have tripled the amount available for housing bursaries, made provision to double the hardship fund, introduced hot meals for just £1.50 on campus, and pre-loaded free credit onto laundry cards for those in University accommodation," the statement added.
