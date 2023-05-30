Ex-police worker 'delighted' by RHS Chelsea Flower Show award
A former crime support officer says she "couldn't be more delighted" after winning bronze in her debut entry at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Julie Haylock, of Yeovil, Somerset, spent 30 years working for Avon and Somerset Constabulary.
In 2016, while still at the force, she decided to "follow her heart" and enrolled on an advanced garden design course at Kingston Mauward College.
Her garden was inspired by palaeontologist Mary Anning.
Entered in the container and balcony category, Ms Haylock's garden was named Mary Anning Space to Learn Garden.
Ms Haylock said: "Latterly, my job role was to take witness statements from victims which you can imagine was not always a pleasant job although you were helping people.
"So to do something like this which is bringing joy to people and inspiring people with your designs and creating beautiful places for them to relax and enjoy is much more creative.
"I never in a million years thought when I enrolled on that course back in 2016 I would be exhibiting a garden at Chelsea".
The garden features tree stumps surrounded by Jurassic effect planting, as well as stepping stones inscribed with the she sells sea shells rhyme - said to have been inspired by Mary Anning herself.
