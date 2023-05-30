Yatton Infant School will look for temporary classrooms after fire
An infant school may relocate some of its classrooms after half of its roof and parts of the building were destroyed by a fire.
Yatton Infant School in Somerset suffered a "significant" fire on Monday, which multiple crews from Avon Fire and Rescue Service attended.
Firefighters are due back at the scene on Tuesday morning to investigate the fire.
There were no injuries and the cause remains unknown
In a short statement published on their website, Yatton Infant School said it would contact parents over the next week to confirm where their children will be educated.
Gary Lewis, Chief Executive of Lighthouse Schools Partnership - which runs the school - said staff were working on finding alternative classrooms while the building is repaired.
Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol, Mr Lewis said the partnership would work with North Somerset Council to arrange transport to get children to attend school elsewhere.
The school expects to need to arrange for at least 100 of 300 pupils to be educated elsewhere, and the option of bringing temporary buildings onto the school site is being discussed.
Mr Lewis said the response from locals had been "just amazing", as offers of help had come in from community groups and other schools.
"It shows how much spirit there is in Yatton and shows this school is central to the life and community," he said.
People have been asked to stay away from the site as the emergency services continue their work.
The High Street was shut by Avon and Somerset Police on Monday, but has now reopened.
No one was inside the building when the fire broke out due to it being half term, including the school's pet hamsters.
