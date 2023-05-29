Firefighters tackling blaze at school in Yatton
Firefighters are tackling a fire at an infant school in North Somerset.
Avon Fire and Rescue say they have got six fire engines tackling a blaze off Yatton High Street which has been shut by Avon and Somerset Police.
The fire is believed to be at Yatton Infants School and people living nearby have been advised to close windows from smoke.
The fire service said in a statement: "All persons have been accounted for."
The fire service have confirmed to the BBC that the fire is not thought to be suspicious.
