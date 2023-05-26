Girl, 10, climbs Somerset peaks in memory of great-grandma
- Published
A 10-year-old girl has climbed three peaks in Somerset in memory of her great-grandma.
Cali has completed the challenge to raise money for the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS), which supported her great-grandma Shirley after an osteoporosis diagnosis.
The condition causes bones to weaken and break more easily.
"I remember my great-grandma always welcoming us in with a big warm hug - she would be proud," said Cali.
"Before starting the challenge, I thought it was going to be hard, but since starting the walks I've enjoyed it more than I thought I would.
"It makes it easier knowing you're raising money," she added.
Cali, from Wedmore in Somerset, completed walks up Nyland Hill, Brent Knoll and finally Glastonbury Tor.
She took on the challenge with her local Girlguiding UK group, with each member raising money for a different cause.
Cali's mother Clare said: "Shirley had osteoporosis for as long as I can remember, and the ROS were always a lifeline for her.
"She was a huge part of our lives. Cali immediately thought of her when I asked if there was a charity she wanted to support, which shows the impact she had on all our lives.
"Cali isn't very keen on any form of exercise, so this challenge is very much out of character.
"We all feel really proud and I know her grandma would be too."
