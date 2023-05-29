Yeovil shopping centre becomes temporary arts space
A shopping centre has become an arts space for a photography exhibition.
Local amateur and professional snappers have contributed to the "View of Yeovil" exhibition in the town's Quedam Shopping Centre.
The community arts and heritage project is part of a wider programme of exhibitions on the town
"I think this could be a new kind of cultural venue for the high street of the future," Zoe Li, the director of Yeovil Art Space, said.
The project was inspired by the South Somerset Heritage Collection, which features more than 6000 photographs reflecting the town's heritage.
More than 100 photographs are on display in the space, where visitors can sit on sofas, read books and make their own art.
Local landmarks, aspects of nature and a bird's eye view of Yeovil Town's football ground, all feature in the shots.
Yeovil Art Space was awarded nearly £96,500 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to deliver the heritage project.
Ms Li said: "This exhibition highlights how photography illustrates our life stories.
"We want people to feel that this is a place where they can come to look at the exhibition, meet other people, connect through their stories, discuss Yeovil's heritage and join in activities.
"We want to create the perfect environment for people to enjoy art which has been created in the community with community involvement."
The exhibition is part of the "Story of Yeovil" programme, which explores the town in the present, as well as looking at its past and future.
Future projects called "Sound of Yeovil" and "Taste of Yeovil" will also gather stories from diverse perspectives.
"View of Yeovil" runs from Wednesday until 8 July.
