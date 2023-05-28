Concerns over Weston-super-Mare Odeon's art deco organ
- Published
Councillors have raised fears over the future of a historic cinema organ as its current home is set to close.
Shutting its doors on 5 June, the Odeon cinema in Weston-super-Mare is home to a 1930s Compton organ.
One of just two working cinema organs in England, the art-deco instrument has been at the site since its opening 88 years ago.
North Somerset Council leader Mike Bell said he would "do everything to protect it."
According to the company, the venue is "no longer viable" for it to operate - but before it closes, the organ was played in a final concert last Sunday.
Mr Bell said: "I think we were all concerned when we heard about the threat to the Odeon cinema and the intention for its closure, it is a very important iconic building.
"We have already got a team of officers looking at options and making sure that we can try and engage with the owners of the building to make sure it is not lost and put at risk."
John Crockford-Hawley, councillor for Weston-super-Mare Uphill, said: "It is in perfect working order.
"It is magnificent and has been wonderfully maintained by volunteers.
"Unfortunately, the Odeon cinema is closing so we don't know what's going to happen to this great instrument."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk