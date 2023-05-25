A371 Cheddar Road closed after crash
- Published
Road closures are in place following a crash.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the A371 Cheddar Road in Axbridge after a collision at around 13:40 BST on Thursday.
The road has been shut between Cheddar and the A38 junction at Cross, police said.
Diversions are being set up and officers asked motorists to seek another route.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.