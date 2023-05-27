Housing developer buys 'crucial' land in Somerset
More than 300 new homes could soon be built on the outskirts of Taunton after a crucial piece of land changed hands.
The land, within the area of the Ford Farm site in Norton Fitzwarren, has been purchased by Bristol-based Crest Nicholson South West.
The developer had already applied in August 2021 to build up to 400 new homes on the site.
This latest addition will make it easier to bring forward the development known as the Norton Rise estate.
'Sports facilities'
The Norton Rise site, which is included within the former Taunton Deane Local Plan, lies between the B3227 and the mainline between Taunton and Exeter - including the connection to the West Somerset Railway (WSR) to Minehead.
The land nearest to Norton Fitzwarren's heritage railway station - at the western edge of the site - will be left undeveloped to give the WSR the opportunity to enhance its facilities.
In addition to the new homes, Crest Nicholson intends to complete the construction of Great Western Way, a bypass around the village's southern edge.
It currently begins at the Langford Mews development at the eastern edge of the village and stops short of Station Road.
This new land will enable construction of the final section.
Mark Foyle, managing director of Crest Nicholson South West, said: "As we continue our commitment to build communities in the South West, we are pleased to have competed the purchase of what will be our Norton Rise development.
"Norton Rise is well connected, with excellent nearby transport links, local schools and sports facilities that rival other villages.
"We look forward to progressing planning work on the site and to bring more than 300 quality new homes to people of Somerset over the next couple of years."
The developer intends to begin construction in early 2024 if planning permission is granted.
