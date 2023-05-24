Man arrested after Somerset cycle path indecent exposures
- Published
Police have made an arrest following several incidents in which a man indecently exposed himself to members of the public on a cycle path.
Avon and Somerset Police said a number of offences had been reported on the path and surrounding fields between Wells and Dulcote in Somerset.
Some of the incidents were reported on Sunday 14 and Tuesday 16 May.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and released on conditional bail.
Officers said say they are carrying out further enquiries and want to speak to any victims of, or witnesses to, any indecent exposures on the Strawberry Lane cycle path over the past few months.
