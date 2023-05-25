Yeovil primary school to expand after plans approved
A new classroom can now be built at a primary school after it was approved by council officers.
Somerset Council has approved plans for a new art studio classroom at St. Michael's Academy in Yeovil.
Construction of the building could begin before the end of 2023.
A spokesman for the school said the studio would allow pupils to "develop their artistic skills in an environment that will be embrace culture and celebrate their wonderful work."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the single-storey building is designed to be open plan so it can be reconfigured for other subjects as needed.
A spokesman for the school said: "St. Michael's Academy is a mainstream school based in one of the lowest socio-economic areas of Yeovil.
"Our aim is to ensure that our pupils have access to the most impactful teaching and a curriculum that is broad, balanced and enrichening.
"The studio will significantly improve the core offer of the school and enrich the lives of all who attend."
There are also hopes that the new building can act as a base for the rest of the local community, when the schools hosts more than 150 of the most disadvantaged pupils as part of the government's holiday activity food scheme,
