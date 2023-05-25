Somerset man walks South West Coast Path in memory of wife
A farmer has completed a 660 mile (106km) challenge to walk the South West Coast Path in honour of his wife who died from motor neurone disease.
Mark Pope, from Staple Fitzpaine in Somerset, lost his wife Julie in October last year.
During her illness the family were supported by both the MND Association and St Margaret's Hospice.
Mr Pope left Minehead on 3 April and said the walk was mentally and physically challenging.
He says he is raising money for the MND Association to "help find a cure for this horrible disease."
Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, Mr Pope said: "I've learnt that you can do things because it really did challenge me mentally and physically.
"Some of the hardest parts are getting up in the morning and going through the same routine.
"You just dig in and you keep going and when you get to the top you think 'that's one less done.'"
He hopes to raise £10,000 to buy St Margaret's Hospice a "cuddle bed", which helped him and his family during his wife's illness.
"This is in effect a double hospital bed. What this did is to enable us to all cuddle Julie, something we had not been able to do for over a year.
"I want to raise funds to enable the hospice to buy another cuddle bed to help others cuddle their loved ones."
Mr Pope has been documenting his journey on his YouTube channel.
