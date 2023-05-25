Charity says low rape charge rate 'feels like decriminalisation'
A victim support charity claims the charge rate for rape is so low it "effectively feels like decriminalisation."
Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (SARSAS) said Avon and Somerset Police's 8% charge rate for rape is due to victims not trusting the system.
SARSAS chief executive Claire Bloor said: "These people are trying to get through their every day lives."
Avon and Somerset Police say they are working hard to improve the figure.
'Restoring trust'
While only 8% of cases being reported to Avon and Somerset Police (ASP) are leading to charges, this is double the number of the previous year.
Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, Ms Bloor said: "It effectively feels like decriminalised crime in this country because that figure of 8% is one of the highest in the country.
"People are aware of how difficult the court process is and trust in the police more generally has really decreased in the past several years.
"People really fear not being believed and unfortunately society tells them they are unlikely to be believed if only 8% of people are able to get a case to court."
ASP Chief Constable Sarah Crew has said restoring trust in the police was one of the force's top priorities in improving the charge rate.
Det Supt Lisa Simpson, ASP lead for crimes against adults, said the force was unhappy with the charge rate because it was too low - but work was ongoing to improve it quickly.
Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset she said: "Our teams aren't proud of the low numbers and the statistics but we are really keen to stress the rapid rate of which it is improving and how we are trying to work with victims and all agencies to make it better quicker."
She explained that figures from the past six months indicate the force may be heading towards reaching a 10% charge rate.
ASP has piloted a new way of tackling rape cases - Operation Sortia Bluestone - which is now being rolled out across the country.
Among other measures, the operation included the introduction of a specialist rape investigation team, a greater focus on perpetrator behaviour and improvements to the way digital evidence is handled.
Ms Bloor said the programme was making a "real difference" to survivors coming forward.
She said: "We know we are incredibly lucky to have Operation Bluestone and a police force which have made a real difference to survivors coming forward.
"We can actually see the improvement for victims and survivors we work with who are being supported by Bluestone. They are doing a brilliant job."
