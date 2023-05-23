Clevedon councillors call for seafront scheme to be removed
Newly-elected councillors are calling for the removal of a controversial seafront road scheme
A wiggly white line and a cycle lane were added to The Beach in the town of Clevedon in January.
The RAC called it "one of the most bizarre new road schemes we've ever seen."
Now Conservative councillors have put forward a motion to the local authority for the road layout to be restored to its original state.
The wiggly line was later removed only to be replaced with a new design which some locals say looks like a "yellow brick road."
Conservatives Michael Pryke and Luke Smith both won North Somerset Council seats in Clevedon in this month's elections after campaigning against the work done to the seafront.
Now they are bringing a motion before North Somerset Council's annual meeting on May 23, calling for the scheme to be scrapped and Clevedon seafront to be restored to its former state, except for remaining one way.
The motion calls on the council to note that the highway and parking changes "have received great condemnation from local residents and businesses and continue to be extremely unpopular."
It also states: "The Clevedon Seafront highways and parking design should therefore be returned to its former design - with the exception of retaining the one-way system - including the re-alignment of parking to face the sea, removal of textured yellow surface (to be replaced with tarmac), and the removal of bike humps and installation of appropriate signage and planters."
A review of the seafront is already planned.
New Liberal Democrat Council leader Mike Bell said: "It is really important that if you get things wrong you hold your hands up and accept that and do things differently as a result.
"As a minimum I would expect us to come from this review with different processes and procedures. If we need to do things differently on the ground in a practical sense in Clevedon, then we will do that."
