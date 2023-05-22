Somerset resident safe following thatched house fire
- Published
A resident of a property is safe following a fire in the thatch of the house, police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene in Taunton, Somerset, at 02.00 BST. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were already in attendance.
Kingston Road near its junction with Turner Road is expected to remain closed for much of the day.
Due to the smoke nearby residents are urged to keep doors and windows closed.
No other properties have been evacuated.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.