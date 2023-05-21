Somerset: Driver dies after car hits parked lorry
A man has died after his car crashed into a lorry parked in a layby.
It happened on the A303 near Illchester in Somerset, just before 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the driver, who was the only occupant of the car, could not be saved, police said.
His family have been informed and Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
