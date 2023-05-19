Tata Jaguar Land Rover 'to open Somerset gigafactory'
A multi-billion pound electric car battery factory looks set to be built in Somerset.
The BBC understands the gigafactory for Tata Jaguar Land Rover would be located at the Gravity business park near Bridgwater.
It would mean the creation of 9,000 jobs at the site, close to the M5.
Talks between the British government and Tata are believed to be at an advanced stage after offers of incentives by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said "swift action is needed to seal the deal" after it was reported in The Times that Somerset faces competition from Europe to be the factory's home.
Tata is considering whether to build its battery plant in the UK or Spain, but is said to be looking at settling in the UK after subsidies and financial incentives from the government.
Mr Norris said he had previously held face-to-face meetings with Jaguar Land Rover last year.
He said he was keen to welcome the company to the region and that the Gravity site was "super convenient with Bristol Port on the doorstep".
"We need an effective UK industrial strategy to ensure we benefit from the huge opportunities of net-zero. We have a site that's shovel-ready so let's now seal that deal," he added.
Gigafactories are being built across the world to meet predicted a huge increase in demand for the batteries as countries start to ban petrol and diesel engines.
The UK government is under pressure from car-makers to increase the capacity of battery production in Britain, amid fears car-making plants may leave the UK.
Earlier this week Stellantis, owner of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, warned it may have to close UK factories if the government does not renegotiate the Brexit deal.
The company, one of the world's biggest carmakers, had committed to making electric vehicles in the UK, but said its pledge was now under threat.
It warned it could face tariffs of 10% on exports to the EU because of rules on where parts are sourced from.
