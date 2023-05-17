Grandmother from Bath missing on Greek island holiday
The family of a British grandmother who went missing on a Greek island say they have "no idea where she has gone".
Susan Hart, 74, from Bath, was on a holiday in Kalymnos with her husband, Ed, when she disappeared on 30 April.
The couple had got a ferry to the nearby island Telendos and Ed went to do some rock climbing while his wife planned to read a book at a restaurant.
However, when he returned, Ms Hart, who the family believe could have dementia, was nowhere to be seen.
Mrs Hart has three daughters - they all grew up in Bath but now live in Canada, Australia and London with their young families.
'Distressing time'
One of them, Ruth Landale, 45, said her mother had been showing symptoms of dementia over the last few years, but had not yet received a diagnosis.
"It's been a stressful and distressing time for the whole family," Ms Landale said.
"We have absolutely no idea where she has gone".
Ed and his wife have lived in Switzerland together for 25 years.
Her husband last saw her on Telendos port on the morning of 30 April, the family said.
Ed came back from climbing in the afternoon and could not find Mrs Hart anywhere so he called the police and search and rescue teams were sent out.
They could not find any trace of her or her belongings. She was carrying cash but no wallet, the family said.
Some witnesses in Telendos reported seeing Mrs Hart earlier in the day, asking people where her hotel was.
The local authorities are not sure if she has left the island.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: "We are providing consular assistance to the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Greece and are in contact with the local authorities."
The BBC has contacted the Greek police for comment.
