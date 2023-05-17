Witness appeal after two die in A303 crash in Somerset
Police are appealing for witnesses after two people died following a road collision in Somerset.
The incident, involving at Fiat 500 and a Mercedes Citan van, happened at about 14:40 BST on Monday on the A303 at Camel Hill.
The 69-year-old man driver of the Fiat died at the scene, while a 69-year-old woman, a passenger in the same vehicle, later died in hospital.
The van driver, a 19-year-old woman, remains in hospital.
Avon and Somerset Police said enquiries into the crash are ongoing, and urged anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to contact officers.
