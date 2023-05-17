Taunton flats plan scrapped after local opposition
- Published
Plans to build dozens of new flats near Taunton railway station have been scrapped after more than 18 months of inactivity.
Developers applied in April 2020 to build 79 flats on the final vacant plot of the Firepool Lock site on the A3087.
The plans went out for public consultation in mid-2020, but as of October 2021, no decision had been taken.
Somerset Council has now confirmed the plans have been officially withdrawn.
Crossman Acquisitions - which is part of the Crossman Group - has not provided any reason for the proposals being scrapped, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The triangular parcel of land is sandwiched between the A3087 Trenchard Way, the railway line and Cunningham Court, which also provides access to the adjoining flats.
The flats would have been arranged over eight storeys, with 38 car parking spaces and 80 cycle spaces being provided on site.
The plans were scathingly criticised by the Lock House Residents' Association, which represents the residents of the retirement community directly opposite the Firepool Lock site.
Chairman Ronald Beacham said: "The proposed property at eight storeys is too high; it impacts on the landscape and character of the area, because such a tall development is not in keeping with or sympathetic to the neighbourhood and surrounding properties.
"It would not enhance Taunton's garden town vision or the appearance of the town to visitors, especially when arriving by train."
While the plans have been withdrawn, the site remains in the ownership of the Crossman Group - meaning that a revised proposal for flats on the site could be brought forward at a later date.
In addition to the Firepool Lock site, the Crossman Group is currently seeking to develop two other sites in Somerset.
Somerset Council's planning committee south will meet on 23 May to make a decision on plans for 95 homes on the B3167 Perry Street in South Chard, near the Dorset border.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk