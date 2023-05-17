Somerset nuclear bunker to be turned into holiday let
- Published
A former nuclear bunker in rural Somerset could be turned into a holiday let.
In February, Neil McCallum applied for planning permission to turn the bunker close to the Quantock Hills into a holiday let.
Somerset Council has now approved the proposals - meaning the site could be open within the next 12 months.
The plans would allow visitors to stay underground in a reminder of the Cold War.
The former bunker lies on Kilton Road in the small village of Holford.
Offers 14 sqm of inside space, it is one of 1,500 of its kind, constructed in the 1950s to provide emergency shelter in case tensions between the USA and the Soviet Union boiled over into nuclear war.
It will be able to accommodate two people on single fold-down beds, and will also include a kitchen, shower room with toilet and a patio area.
Like those proposals, Mr McCallum intends to expose the bunker on the northern and western sides and partially extend it, installing solar panels to provide energy for heating and lighting.
The bunker will be marketed to walkers and cyclists wishing to visit either the Quantock Hills or the West Somerset Coast Path.
A spokesman for Shattock Associates, representing Mr McCallum, said: "The bunker will be used as a retreat by the applicant, but will also be available to rent by like-minded holiday-makers."
The plans were approved by council planning officers using delegated powers.
