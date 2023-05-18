Bath Carnival: Residents object to event expansion plans
A meeting is taking place to discuss the expansion of a city carnival, despite objections from a residents' association.
Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) Licensing Sub-Committee will decide whether to expand Bath Carnival.
The carnival is seeking to increase its capacity from 3,000 to 4,750 visitors.
People living around Sydney Gardens, where the carnival takes place, have expressed concerns over safety, crime and public nuisance issues.
The Pulteney Estate Residents' Association represents people living on Great Pulteney Street, Darlington Street and other roads around the gardens where the carnival's Party in the Park is hosted.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ceris Humphreys, the Vice Chair of the Association, submitted the objection on behalf of the group.
She claimed there was a lack of stewards and the number of people on site was not policed during the 2022 carnival.
Speaking on behalf of the group, she said: "We object that any increase in the capacity will be contrary to public safety, contrary to the objectives of preventing harm to children and preventing crime, and will cause public nuisance."
She added that the carnival had exceeded its noise limits and attendees had left litter "strewn around", which had led to the cancellation of a historical walking event.
She said: "We are supportive of the carnival as a community event.
"However, the 2022 event failed in various respects to comply with BANES policies, with the approved event management plan, and with licensing conditions of the licence.
"The appropriate time to consider a capacity increase, and especially the large increase currently requested, would be following at least one event in which the above criteria are met by a well-run event."
Bath Carnival said additional security staff and stewards would be brought in to manage the increased number of attendees at the annual event, which takes place on 8 July.
